DONETSK, August 21. /TASS/. Russian forces seized three Ukrainian army strongholds in the Avdeyevka area in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR), acting DPR Head Denis Pushilin said in a live broadcast on the Rossiya-24 TV Channel on Monday.

"Our units seized about three enemy strongholds near the settlement of Novokalinovka," the DPR head said.

Russian troops continue offensive operations in that area, Pushilin added.