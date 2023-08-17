No assessment from Washington to Ukrainian attack on Crimean Bridge — Russian envoy

WASHINGTON, August 17. /TASS/. The July 17 Ukrainian strike on the Crimean Bridge was a blatant terror attack, but Washington provides no assessment to Kiev’s actions, Russian Ambassador to the US Anatoly Antonov said, commenting on CNN’s airing of footage of this attack.

"It is noteworthy that the TV channel provided no assessment to the actions of Ukrainian bandits. Meanwhile, we remember that its reporters deliberately demonstrate their concerns over fates of ordinary people, their suffering when making reports from conflict areas. The bridge over the Kerch Strait has long stopped being used for transportation of Russian Armed Forces cargo. The strike at the bridge was a blatant terror attack, which killed a family and orphaned a child," Antonov said in his statement, published on the Russian embassy’s Telegram channel.

The envoy noted that US opinion polls indicate a growing "rejection by ordinary Americans of the policy of pumping the Zelensky regime with weapons."

"There are a growing number of justified complaints to the Administration over pushing the US toward a direct conflict with Russia," Antonov noted.

Speaking in an interview for CNN earlier, Ukrainian Intelligence Service (SBU) director Vasily Malyuk admitted Kiev’s responsibility for terror attacks against Russia with maritime drones. According to the Ukrainian official, his agency has developed maritime drones used in the recent attacks on the Crimean Bridge, the naval base in Novorossiysk and the Sig tanker near the Kerch Strait independently, without involvement of private companies. The TV channel also aired footage, provided by the SBU, allegedly filmed by drones at the moment of the strike at the Crimean Bridge.