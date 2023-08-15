MELITOPOL, August 15. /TASS/. Ukraine’s armed forces have lost 95 troops, six foreign-made tanks and four infantry fighting vehicles in the Zaporozhye area overnight, regional Acting Governor Yevgeny Balitsky said.

"Only overnight the adversary’s losses in the Zaporozhye area in total amounted to 95 soldiers, six foreign-made tanks and four infantry fighting vehicles, five strike UAVs," he wrote on his Telegram channel.

Balitsky noted that the Ukrainian command continues attacks on Russian positions despite losses. "Practically daily 40 to 100 people are being sent to slaughter, no more than 20% return to their positions, hardware almost never gets back," the official noted. "The enemy’s losses are colossal, ordinary Ukrainian conscripts are being sent to slaughter," he added.

The Russian Defense Ministry said earlier that the Ukrainian armed forces had been making unsuccessful attempts at a counteroffensive since June 4. According to the military agency, over two months, Ukraine has lost more than 43,000 troops and about 5,000 units of various armaments, including 26 aircraft and 25 Leopard tanks. Russian President Vladimir Putin emphasized that the Ukrainian military had failed to achieve any success at all in any area.