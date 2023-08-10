Russian forces improve forward edge positions in Kupyansk advance — top brass

MOSCOW, August 10. /TASS/. Russian assault teams improved their forward edge positions in the Kupyansk area and repelled seven Ukrainian counter-attacks over the past day in the special military operation in Ukraine, Defense Ministry Spokesman Lieutenant-General Igor Konashenkov reported on Thursday.

"In the Kupyansk direction, assault teams of the western battlegroup improved their forward edge position during offensive operations. Over the past 24 hours, they successfully repelled seven counter-attacks by units of the Ukrainian army’s 14th and 44th mechanized brigades in areas near the settlements of Novosyolovskoye in the Lugansk People’s Republic, Sinkovka and the Mankovka natural area in the Kharkov Region," the spokesman said.

The Ukrainian military lost over 55 troops, two armored combat vehicles, three motor vehicles, a US-made M109 Paladin self-propelled artillery gun and a US-manufactured M777 artillery system in that direction in the past 24 hours, the general reported.

Russian forces repulse Ukrainian attack, destroy 60 enemy troops in Krasny Liman area

Russian forces successfully repulsed a Ukrainian army attack and destroyed roughly 60 enemy troops in the Krasny Liman area over the past day, Konashenkov reported.

"In the Krasny Liman direction, an attack by an assault group of the Ukrainian army’s 21st mechanized brigade was successfully repulsed by well-coordinated actions of forces from the battlegroup Center, air strikes and artillery fire near the settlement of Terny in the Donetsk People’s Republic. The enemy’s losses in that direction totaled as many as 60 Ukrainian personnel, three armored combat vehicles, a Msta-B howitzer and an Akatsiya motorized artillery system," the spokesman said.

Russian forces repulse 17 Ukrainian attacks in Donetsk area over past day

Russian forces repulsed 17 Ukrainian army attacks in the Donetsk area, killing and wounding more than 290 enemy troops over the past day, Konashenkov reported.

"In the Donetsk direction, units of the southern battlegroup in close interaction with aircraft and artillery successfully repulsed 17 attacks by the Ukrainian army’s assault groups in areas near the settlements of Belogorovka, Novomikhailovka and Artyomovsk in the Donetsk People’s Republic. Over the past 24 hours, the enemy lost over 290 Ukrainian personnel killed and wounded," the spokesman said.

The Ukrainian military also lost two armored combat vehicles, three motor vehicles, a Polish-made Krab self-propelled artillery system, an Akatsiya motorized artillery gun, a US-made M777 artillery system and two D-20 howitzers in that direction in the past 24 hours, the general reported.

Russian forces repel two Ukrainian attacks in south Donetsk area over past day

Russian forces repelled two Ukrainian attacks in the south Donetsk area over the past day, Konashenkov reported.

"In the south Donetsk direction, aircraft, artillery and units of the battlegroup East repelled two attacks by the Ukrainian army’s assault groups near the settlement of Urozhainoye in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the spokesman said.

During the last 24-hour period, the enemy’s losses in that direction amounted to over 130 Ukrainian personnel, two armored combat vehicles, a Giatsint-S self-propelled artillery gun and Msta-B and D-20 howitzers, the general reported.

Russian forces destroy 125 Ukrainian troops, three howitzers in Zaporozhye area

Russian forces destroyed roughly 125 Ukrainian troops and three howitzers in the Zaporozhye area over the past day, Konashenkov reported.

"As many as 125 Ukrainian personnel, a tank, two armored combat vehicles, two motor vehicles, three Msta-B howitzers, a D-20 gun and a D-30 gun were destroyed," the spokesman said.

In the Zaporozhye direction, units of the Russian battlegroup, aircraft and artillery repelled an attack by the Ukrainian army’s 46th air mobile brigade near the settlement of Uspenovka in the Zaporozhye Region," he said.

Russian forces destroy 30 Ukrainian troops, US-made counter-battery radar in Kherson area

Russian forces destroyed roughly 30 Ukrainian troops and a US-made counter-battery radar station in the Kherson area over the past day, Konashenkov reported.

"As many as 30 Ukrainian personnel, two pickup trucks, a D-30 howitzer and a US-made AN/TPQ-36 counter-battery radar station were destroyed in the Kherson direction in the past 24 hours as a result of damage inflicted by firepower," the spokesman said.

Russian air defenses down 38 Ukrainian military drones over past day

Russian air defense forces shot down 38 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles and five rockets of the HIMARS and Uragan multiple launch rocket systems over the past day, Konashenkov reported.

"Air defense capabilities intercepted five rockets of the HIMARS and Uragan multiple launch rocket systems. In addition, they shot down 38 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles in areas near the settlements of Peshotravnevoye in the Kharkov Region, Gorlovka, Georgiyevka and Vasilyevka in the Donetsk People’s Republic, Chapayevka in the Zaporozhye Region and Vasilevka in the Kherson Region," the spokesman said.

Russian forces wipe out Ukrainian ammo depot, two command posts in DPR over past day

Russian forces destroyed an ammunition depot and command posts of two Ukrainian army brigades in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) over the past day, Konashenkov reported.

"Near the settlement of Dyleyevka in the Donetsk People’s Republic, an ammunition depot of the Ukrainian army’s 28th mechanized brigade was destroyed. In areas near the settlements of Torskoye and Avdeyevka in the Donetsk People’s Republic, two command posts of the Ukrainian army’s 63rd and 110th mechanized brigades were eliminated," the spokesman said.

During the last 24-hour period, operational/tactical and army aircraft, missile troops and artillery of the Russian groupings of forces inflicted damage on Ukrainian manpower and military hardware in 146 areas, the general reported.

In all, the Russian Armed Forces have destroyed 458 Ukrainian warplanes, 245 military helicopters, 5,638 unmanned aerial vehicles, 428 surface-to-air missile systems, 11,216 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 1,144 multiple rocket launchers, 5,837 field artillery guns and mortars and 12,165 special military motor vehicles since the start of the special military operation in Ukraine, Konashenkov reported.