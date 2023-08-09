Death toll in shelling of Donetsk grows to two, mayor reports

DONETSK, August 9./TASS/. An elderly women died when Ukrainian troops fired on a residential neighborhood in Donetsk, Mayor Alexey Kulemzin wrote on his Telegram channel.

Earlier, the acting head of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR), Denis Pushilin, said that a girl was killed when a Ukrainian shell hit a two-story house in the Petrovsky district of Donetsk. Two more people were reported to have suffered injuries.

"According to specified information, a woman born in 1952 was killed on Osoviakhima Street when the Petrovsky district came under fire. The body is still under the debris,"’ the mayor wrote.