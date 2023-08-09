Russian Embassy in Cyprus to provide consular services in island’s north

NICOSIA, August 9. /TASS/. The Russian Embassy in Cyprus will soon provide consular services in the island’s northern territory, a source in the diplomatic mission told a TASS correspondent.

"We will begin providing consular services in the northern part of the city of Nicosia in the near future. We will be working on a regular basis," the source said.

According to the diplomat, this is about the Russian government fulfilling its obligations to its citizens residing in the north of Cyprus. He noted that a number of countries, including the US, the UK, Germany, Italy and France, have had diplomatic missions dealing with consular issues functioning in northern Cyprus for many years already.

According to some estimates, over 50,000 Russians currently reside in the island’s north.