Lavrov congratulates Wang Yi on his appointment as China's Foreign Minister

MOSCOW, August 7. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov telephoned his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi and congratulated him on his appointment as China's Foreign Minister, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

"On August 7, Russian Foreign Minister [Sergey] Lavrov held a telephone conversation with Director of the Office of the Central Foreign Affairs Commission of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP), member of the CCP Politburo Wang Yi," the Russian diplomats pointed out.

"Lavrov congratulated his Chinese counterpart on his recent appointment as head of the Chinese Foreign Ministry and wished him new successes in his responsible work," the Russian Foreign Ministry stressed.