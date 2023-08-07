Russian forces wipe out three Ukrainian boats near Dnieper islands

GENICHESK, August 7. /TASS/. Dnieper Battlegroup units have eliminated three boats of Ukraine’s armed forces near the islands of Borshchevoy and Belogrudy on the Dnieper River, a representative of the Kherson Region’s emergency services told reporters.

"Over the past 24 hours, as a result of a strike by Dnieper Battlegroup units in the island zone, the adversary’s two boats and 10 Ukrainian troops near Borshchevoy Island and one enemy boat and five Ukrainian troops in the vicinity of Belogrudy Island have been eliminated," he said.

Also, a 120mm mortar with its crew and munitions and a Ukrainian post have been wiped out in the Kherson area, as well as a Ukrainian post in the vicinity of Berislav and a D-30 howitzer with munitions in the Kakhovka area.