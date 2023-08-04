West should ask Zelensky to present 'formula' on status of ethnic minorities, says Lavrov

MOSCOW, August 4. /TASS/. The West should ask Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky to present a "formula" on how Kiev views the status of Russians and other ethnic minorities in the country, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said, commenting on the Ukrainian crisis.

"We are constantly seeing new efforts to put Zelensky forward in the international arena. Why don't the Western impresarios ask him to publicly present another 'formula' to the world community about how the current Kiev [regime] envisions the status of Russians and other ethnic minorities in the country after the conflict, for which NATO and the EU are sparing no money and arms? I am sure that this would help many countries in the global South, which are not indifferent to the situation, to better understand what is happening when formulating their positions," the top Russian diplomat said in a commentary to International Affairs magazine.