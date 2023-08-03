Russian air defenses intercept 11 US-made HIMARS rockets in Ukraine operation

MOSCOW, August 3. /TASS/. Russian air defense forces intercepted 11 rockets of the US-made HIMARS multiple launch rocket system and two HARM anti-radar missiles and destroyed 38 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles over the past day in the special military operation in Ukraine, Defense Ministry Spokesman Lieutenant-General Igor Konashenkov reported on Thursday.

"During the last 24-hour period, air defense capabilities intercepted 11 rockets of the HIMARS multiple launch rocket system and two HARM anti-radiation missiles," the spokesman said.

In addition, Russian air defense systems destroyed 38 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles in areas near the settlements of Novovodyanoye, Rubezhnoye, Nikolayevka and Privolye in the Lugansk People’s Republic, Dokuchayevsk, Spornoye, Kremenets, Berestovoye, Yevgenovka and Volodino in the Donetsk People’s Republic, Shirokoye and Lyubimovka in the Zaporozhye Region, the general reported.

Ukraine’s military attempts attacks in four directions over past day

Ukrainian troops made unsuccessful attempts to attack in four directions over the past day, Konashenkov reported.

"During the last 24-hour period, Ukrainian armed forces made offensive attempts in the Donetsk, south Donetsk, Kupyansk and Krasny Liman directions," the spokesman said.

Russian troops advance along wide front in Kupyansk area over past day

Russian assault teams conducted offensive operations along a wide front in the Kupyansk area over the past day, Konashenkov reported.

"In the Kupyansk direction, assault teams of the western battlegroup conducted offensive operations along a wide front and gained more advantageous positions near the settlements of Olshana and Pershotravnevoye in the Kharkov Region and Kuzyomovka in the Lugansk People’s Republic," the spokesman said.

Also, Russian forces repelled an attack by units of the Ukrainian army’s 25th air assault brigade near the settlement of Novosyolovskoye in the Lugansk People’s Republic. Russian attack aircraft and artillery inflicted damage on enemy manpower and military hardware near the settlements of Sinkovka, Petropavlovka and Kotlyarovka in the Kharkov Region and Stelmakhovka in the Lugansk People’s Republic, the general reported.

"As many as 150 Ukrainian personnel, two armored combat vehicles, three motor vehicles, a Polish-made Krab self-propelled artillery system and a D-30 howitzer were destroyed in the past 24 hours," the spokesman said.

Russian forces hammer Ukrainian army by combined firepower in Krasny Liman area

Russian forces repelled two Ukrainian army attacks and inflicted damage on enemy troops by combined firepower in the Krasny Liman area over the past day, Konashenkov reported.

"In the Krasny Liman direction, units of the battlegroup Center, army aircraft and artillery successfully repelled two enemy attacks in areas near the settlements of Novovodyanoye and Chervonaya Dibrova in the Lugansk People’s Republic. As many as 30 Ukrainian personnel, an infantry fighting vehicle and an armored personnel carrier were destroyed in the battles. In addition, damage by combined firepower was inflicted on Ukrainian army units near the settlements of Grigorovka and Torskoye in the Donetsk People’s Republic and Makeyevka in the Lugansk People’s Republic," the spokesman said.

The Ukrainian army’s total losses in the Krasny Liman area over the past 24 hours amounted to over 110 personnel, three armored combat vehicles, two motor vehicles and an Akatsiya motorized artillery system, the general reported.

Russian forces gain advantageous sites in Donetsk counter-attack

Russian forces repelled eight Ukrainian army attacks, counter-attacked the enemy and improved their positions in the Donetsk area over the past day, Konashenkov reported.

"In the Donetsk direction, units of the southern battlegroup in close interaction with aircraft and artillery successfully repulsed eight enemy attacks near the settlements of Belogorovka, Berestovoye, Kleshcheyevka, Krasnogorovka and Maryinka in the Donetsk People’s Republic. After repulsing the attacks, Russian forces counter-attacked the retreating enemy and improved their position at the forward edge in areas near the settlements of Berestovoye, Krasnogorovka and Maryinka," the spokesman said.

Ukraine’s military suffers 380 casualties in Donetsk area over past day

The Ukrainian military suffered about 380 casualties in the Donetsk area over the past day, Konashenkov reported.

"The enemy’s losses in the past 24 hours amounted to 380 Ukrainian personnel, one tank, five armored combat vehicles, four motor vehicles, two Polish-made Krab self-propelled artillery guns and a Rapira anti-tank gun," the spokesman said.

Russian forces wipe out Ukrainian army’s Buk anti-aircraft missile system in DPR

Russian forces destroyed a Ukrainian army’s Buk anti-aircraft missile system in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) over the past day, Konashenkov reported.

"Near the settlement of Memrik in the Donetsk Peo0ple’s Republic, a Buk surface-to-air missile launcher was destroyed," the spokesman said.

Russian forces repel Ukrainian attack near Urozhainoye in DPR over past day

Russian forces repelled a Ukrainian army attack near Urozhainoye in the Donetsk People’s Republic, eliminating roughly 175 enemy troops in the south Donetsk area over the past day, Konashenkov reported.

"An enemy attack was successfully repelled by the skilled and professional operations of Russian units near the settlement of Urozhainoye in the Donetsk People’s Republic. The Ukrainian army’s losses [in the south Donetsk direction] amounted to 175 personnel, one tank, two armored combat vehicles, two motor vehicles, two US-made M777 artillery systems and a D-30 howitzer," the spokesman said.

Aircraft, artillery and forces of Russia’s battlegroup East struck the Ukrainian army’s units and military hardware in areas near the settlements of Ugledar, Prechistovka, Makarovka and Staromayorskoye in the Donetsk People’s Republic, the general specified.

Russian forces destroy 45 Ukrainian troops in Zaporozhye area over past day

Russian forces destroyed roughly 45 Ukrainian troops in the Zaporozhye area over the past day, Konashenkov reported.

Russian forces, aircraft and artillery inflicted damage on the enemy in areas near the settlements of Orekhov, Malaya Tokmachka, Novodanilovka and Pyatikhatki in the Zaporozhye Region, the spokesman specified.

"The enemy’s losses amounted to 45 Ukrainian personnel, two tanks, two motor vehicles, an Akatsiya motorized artillery system and a D-20 howitzer," the spokesman said.

Russian forces destroy 30 Ukrainian troops, howitzer in Kherson area over past day

Russian forces destroyed about 30 Ukrainian troops and a howitzer in the Kherson area over the past day, Konashenkov reported.

"In the Kherson direction, as many as 30 Ukrainian personnel, five motor vehicles and an Msta-B howitzer were destroyed in the past 24 hours as a result of damage inflicted by firepower," the spokesman said.

During the last 24-hour period, operational/tactical and army aircraft, missile troops and artillery of the Russian groupings of forces struck 97 Ukrainian artillery units at firing positions, manpower and military hardware in 106 areas, the general reported.

In all, the Russian Armed Forces have destroyed 458 Ukrainian warplanes, 245 combat helicopters, 5,468 unmanned aerial vehicles, 428 surface-to-air missile systems, 11,100 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 1,142 multiple rocket launchers, 5,731 field artillery guns and mortars and 12,038 special military motor vehicles since the beginning of the special military operation in Ukraine, Konashenkov reported.