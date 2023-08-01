EU's opinion to have no bearing on Russia's actions during special operation — MP

MOSCOW, August 1. /TASS/. Russia will not take the European Union’s opinion into account when planning the course of its special military operation, a senior Russian lawmaker told TASS.

This comment was in response to EU foreign affairs spokesperson Nabila Massrali’s statement that Russia should not use the drone attacks on Moscow as a pretext to escalate combat operations in Ukraine.

"No doubt that when planning Russia’s further actions in the current situation, the European Union’s opinion will be the last to be considered," said Konstantin Kosachev, deputy speaker of the Federation Council, or upper parliament house.

The Russian defense ministry said earlier on Tuesday that on the night of August 1 two drones were shot down near Moscow. One more drone was jammed by electronic warfare means and crashed inside a non-residential high-rise office compound in Moscow City. No one was hurt.

A high-ranking source in Russia’s air defense forces told TASS that the drones that tried to attack facilities in Moscow and the Moscow Region came from Ukraine. TASS has no official confirmation of this information.