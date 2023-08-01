Russian forces thwart Ukrainian army’s breakthrough attempt in Zaporozhye area — governor

MELITOPOL, August 1. /TASS/. Russian forces pushed Ukrainian army units back in the enemy’s failed breakthrough attempt in the Zaporozhye area over the past day in the special military operation in Ukraine, acting Regional Governor Yevgeny Balitsky wrote on his Telegram channel on Tuesday.

"At about four o’clock in the morning, two enemy assault groups of 20 men each made an attempt to break through the defense in the Orekhov direction. During the battle, the enemy sustained damage by artillery fire. The enemy suffered heavy losses and was pushed back," the regional head said.

Over the past 24 hours, the Ukrainian military made 114 attempts to shell populated areas in the Pologi, Tokmak and Vasilyevka directions, Balitsky said.