MOSCOW, August 1. /TASS/. Ukraine commits terrorist attacks against civilian infrastructure to blackmail the US into giving it more military and financial aid, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.

"[Ukrainian President Vladimir] Zelensky is compromising Washington by committing terrorist attacks on civilian infrastructure. [US President Joe] Biden falls into his own trap with the concept ‘state sponsor of terrorism’," the diplomat pointed out, "Why would Zelensky need it? First of all, that’s who he is. He is rotten to the core, and he serves the dark side. Second of all, he blackmails the White House into giving Ukraine more 'aid'."

Zakharova wondered why the US president, who is now at the beginning of the presidential election process, needs it. "The issue of terrorism will from now on be closely associated with the American liberalism. It’s an ideological zugzwang. The Americans have historically found a surgical way out of it," the diplomat concluded.