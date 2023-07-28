Russia, African nations support WTO reforms — declaration

ST. PETERSBURG, July 28. /TASS/. Russia and African countries agree with the necessity to implement reforms in the World Trade Organization (WTO), participants in the Second Russia-Africa Summit stated in their Declaration.

"Agree on the need to reform the WTO to ensure an open, transparent, inclusive, and non-discriminatory world trading system while preserving the WTO fundamental principles, including the special and differential treatment for developing and the least developed countries. The reform process should be inclusive, transparent and member-driven," the document reads.

The Summit participants also agree to "provide support to Russian and African entrepreneurs in exploring ways of mutually beneficial cooperation."