Putin, African leaders adopt final declaration of Russia-Africa summit

ST. PETERSBURG, July 28. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin and African leaders on Friday adopted the final declaration of the Russia-Africa summit.

The summit also yielded a plan of action of the Russia-Africa Partnership Forum for 2023-2026 and a number of other documents.

"Dear colleagues, if no on objects. Let us consider that these major documents are adopted," Putin said after the summit’s second plenary session.

Apart from that, a range of agreements, contracts and other documents on cooperation between Russia and African countries were inked on the sidelines of the summit.

According to presidential aide Yury Ushakov, the final declaration commits to paper coordinated approaches to the development of Russian-African cooperation and efforts in the international arena.

The second Russia-Africa summit is running at the Expoforum convention center in St. Petersburg on July 27-28. Concurrently, the summit’s economic and humanitarian forum has been organized. Similar to the first Russia-Africa summit held in 2019, the current event is being held under the motto: "For Peace, Security and Development."

