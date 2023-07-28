Burkina Faso president highlights Russia’s crucial historical role in fight against Nazism

ST. PETERSBURG, July 28. /TASS/. Russia played the leading role in liberating the world from Nazism, a historical fact that is often downplayed if not entirely forgotten, Ibrahim Traore, president of Burkina Faso, told a plenary session of the Russia-Africa Summit.

"Russia made great sacrifices to liberate Europe and the world from Nazism during World War II. We have the same history," he emphasized. Traore pointed out that the role of Africa and Russia in the fight against Nazism is often downplayed or has been forgotten entirely.

"We are the forgotten peoples of the world. And we are here now to talk about the future of our countries, about how things will be tomorrow in the world that we are seeking to build, and in which there will be no interference in our internal affairs," the Burkinabe president said.

Traore noted that Russia and his country have "one and the same outlook" and vision, expressing hope that the current summit would provide opportunities for establishing a fair world order and building bilateral relations.

In his speech, the Burkinabe head of state also focused on sovereignty and the struggle against imperialism. "Why does resource-rich Africa remain the poorest region of the world? We ask these questions and get no answers. However, we have the opportunity to build new relationships that will help us build a better future for Burkina Faso," the president said. African countries have suffered for decades from a barbaric and brutal form of colonialism and imperialism, which could be called a modern form of slavery, he stressed.

"However, a slave who does not fight [for his freedom] is not worthy of any indulgence. The heads of African states should not behave like puppets in the hands of the imperialists. We must ensure that our countries are self-sufficient, including as regards food supplies, and can meet all of the needs of our peoples. Glory and respect to our peoples; victory to our peoples! Homeland or death!" Traore summed up, quoting the words of legendary Cuban revolutionary leader Ernesto "Che" Guevara. The 35-year-old president of Burkina Faso was attired in a camouflage uniform and red beret during the summit.

