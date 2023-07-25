BRICS security officials discuss teaming up to combat terrorism

MOSCOW, July 25. /TASS/. Anti-terrorist cooperation was among the topics discussed at a meeting of high security representatives from the BRICS nations (Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa) in Johannesburg.

Russia was represented by Security Council Secretary Nikolay Patrushev, the press service of the Russian Security Council said on Tuesday.

The participants in the meeting "stressed that counter-terrorism cooperation is among the priority areas of cooperation within BRICS," it said. "The sides spoke against the politicization of international anti-terrorist cooperation," reiterated the importance of implementing the association’s anti-terrorist strategy and outlined plans of action to ensure cybersecurity and prevent terrorists from using the internet.

Other topics

Apart from that, the meeting addressed issues of joint efforts to combat transnational organized crime, illegal drug trafficking, corruption and ensuring epidemiological and biological security.

Meanwhile, BRICS security officials discussed problems of delivering food to the poorest countries, environmental protection, and the accessibility of drinking water.

According to the Russian Security Council, the participants agreed that "the West’s unilateral illegal restrictions and anti-market measures continue to seriously impair stability on global energy markets."

BRICS in international arena

According to the Russian Security Council, special attention was focused on the need to coordinate the foreign policies of association members in order to create a peaceful, safe, open, cooperation-based unifying agenda aimed at ensuring socio-economic development of all states, boosting the well-being of their peoples and building a common and indivisible architecture of international security.

Additionally, the participants stressed that in the current geopolitical environment, BRICS "is playing an important stabilizing role in international relations, setting a good example of how to effectively cooperate in solving the most pressing global problems on the basis of the principles of openness, equality, and mutual respect."