Putin's article widely circulated across Africa — Kremlin spokesman

MOSCOW, July 24. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin’s article written ahead of the second Russia-Africa summit has been published in a wide range of leading African media outlets, Putin’s press secretary Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.

According to Peskov, the article, which came out in the early hours on July 24, has been published in the leading mass media in Algeria, Angola, Benin, Botswana, Burkina Faso, Gabon, Guinea, Egypt, Zimbabwe, Cameroon, Congo, Mauritius, Madagascar, Malawi, Mali, Namibia, the Seychelles, Rwanda, Senegal, Tanzania, Togo, South Africa, Ethiopia, Chad, and the Central African Republic.

"We don’t rule out that it [the article] will be published in other countries in the coming days. We are waiting for confirmation," he said, adding that the publication has been "widely circulated across the African continent."

He described the upcoming Russia-Africa summit scheduled for July 27-28 as an important and representative event.

In his article, Putin dwelled on the history of relations between the former Soviet Union, and later Russia, and African countries. He emphasized that Moscow has always been committed to the principle that African problems are to be resolved by Africans themselves and has supported African nations in their struggle to be liberated from colonialism. He pointed to the special importance of the Russia-Africa partnership today, when a new, fairer world order is being formed.

The Russian president also touched upon issues of personnel training, cooperation in the humanitarian, cultural, sports and mass media areas, the development of relations with the African Union and other regional integration associations.