MOSCOW, July 22. /TASS/. Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky is carrying out "polonization" of Ukraine in hopes that this would allow him to stay in power for longer, Russian State Duma Speaker Vyacheslav Volodin said on his Telegram channel.

"Zelensky is carrying out a process of polonization [capture of Ukraine by Poland - TASS] of his country, hoping that, in return, his masters [Washington and Brussels - TASS] will allow him to stay in power for longer," he said.

To that extent, a law was adopted that effectively equals Poles to Ukrainians, providing them with the same set of rights - stay without permission, employment, education, medical service and even some allowances, the official added.

According to Volodin, Ukrainians are being expelled from their homes in Sumy and Chernigov regions, which border Russia, as the authorities seek to replace them with Polish migrants, loyal to the neo-Nazi regime. Ukrainian citizens are also being forced to use Polish language instead of Russian; orthodox Christianity is being persecuted, with Ukrainians being converted to Catholicism, the Duma Speaker underscored.

"Meanwhile, a 25-thousand military force comprised mostly of Polish and Lithuanian armed soldiers, ready to occupy Western Ukraine, has been established. The Poles want to take back what they consider their historic lands - the Eastern Borderlands. They do not need Ukrainian citizens on these territories," Volodin noted.

He stated that, according to the ideology of Washington and Brussels, hundreds of thousands of Ukrainian people must die at the frontline (with growing amounts of weapons being shipped to Ukraine to that extent), while the rest must lose their national identity. In order to meet this goal, "Poland’s imperial ambitions" are being used.

"Washington and Brussels will continue waging the war until the last Ukrainian," Volodin concluded.