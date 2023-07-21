Lukashenko to visit Moscow on July 23 to speak to Putin

MOSCOW, July 21. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin will meet with his visiting Belarusian counterpart, Alexander Lukashenko, on July 23, the Kremlin press service said on Friday.

"The presidents will continue discussing current issues of the development of Russian-Belarusian relations of strategic partnership and allied ties, as well as of integration cooperation within the Union State [of Russia and Belarus]," it said.

Minsk also confirmed Lukashenko’s visit to Moscow. The BelTA news agency said, citing the presidential press service, that the agenda will include "a wide range of the most important and fundamental bilateral topics: issues of security, international agenda, economic cooperation, the implementation of union programs, joint efforts to confront illegal sanctions pressure, and others."