MOSCOW, July 21. /TASS/. Ukraine is willing to go to any length to "save its corrupt hide," up to and including sacrificing the future of its own people as well as the country’s national interests, Russian President Vladimir Putin told a Security Council meeting on Friday.

"Today, we can see that the Kiev regime is ready to do whatever it takes to save its corrupt hide and stay in power for longer. They don’t give a damn about the people of Ukraine, the country’s sovereignty or national interests," the Russian leader emphasized.

According to Putin, Ukraine is ready to "trade everything, be it people or land." "Today, traitors are ready to `open the gates’ to their foreign patrons and sell Ukraine again," Putin added.