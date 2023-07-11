Russian air defenses intercept three Storm Shadow missiles in Ukraine operation

MOSCOW, July 11. /TASS/. Russian air defense forces intercepted three Storm Shadow cruise missiles and a HIMARS rocket and destroyed 10 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles over the past day in the special military operation in Ukraine, Defense Ministry Spokesman Lieutenant-General Igor Konashenkov reported on Tuesday.

"Three Storm Shadow cruise missiles and a rocket of the HIMARS multiple launch rocket system were intercepted. In addition, 10 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles were destroyed in areas near the settlements of Zhitlovka, Novokrasnyanka and Novodruzhesk in the Lugansk People’s Republic, Volodino in the Donetsk People’s Republic, Lyubimovka in the Zaporozhye Region and Konstantinovka in the Kherson Region," the spokesman said.

In all, the Russian Armed Forces have destroyed 455 Ukrainian warplanes, 241 combat helicopters, 4,966 unmanned aerial vehicles, 426 surface-to-air missile systems, 10,649 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 1,137 multiple rocket launchers, 5,413 field artillery guns and mortars and 11,592 special military motor vehicles since the beginning of the special military operation in Ukraine, Konashenkov reported.