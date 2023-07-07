Six DPR servicemen released from Ukrainian captivity — human rights ombudsperson

DONETSK, July 7. /TASS/. Six military service members from the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) were released from Ukrainian captivity as part of a prisoner swap on July 6, DPR Human Rights Ombudsperson Darya Morozova said.

"There were six DPR fighters from among the 45 participants in the special military operation that were freed from Ukrainian captivity yesterday," she wrote on Telegram.

According to the official, the released servicemen, who were all mobilized troops aged from 32 to 48 years old, had been captured in May and June. They are now being hospitalized in an unnamed region of Russia.

On Thursday, the Russian Defense Ministry announced the release of 45 Russian military servicemen from Ukrainian captivity.