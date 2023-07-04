SCO leaders view food, energy security as development priorities — declaration

NEW DELHI, July 4. /TASS/. Food and energy security, as well as the digital economy and the modernization of transport routes are among the development priorities for the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) until 2030, according to the joint declaration signed after the India-chaired virtual summit of the organization on Tuesday.

"They consider it important to ensure the implementation of the SCO Economic Development Strategy 2030 adopted by interested Member States, other joint programmes and projects aimed at promoting cooperation in such priority areas as the digital economy, high technology and innovation, creation of new and modernisation of existing international routes for road and rail transport, multimodal transport corridors and logistics centres, finance and investment, energy and food security, reliable, resilient and diversified supply chains, industrial cooperation and inter-regional ties," the document reads.

The summit was attended by all the SCO leaders. Apart from that, Iran, Belarus, and Mongolia were invited as observers. Turkmenistan took part as a guest. The summit was also attended by the heads of the SCO Secretariat and its Regional Anti-terrorist Structure. Heads of six international and regional organizations, namely the United Nations, ASEAN, the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS), the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU), and the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA), were invited.