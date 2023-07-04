SCO not aimed against anyone, open to broad cooperation — declaration

NEW DELHI, July 4. /TASS/. The Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) is not aimed against other countries and international structures and is open to broad cooperation, according to the New Delhi declaration signed after the India-chaired online summit of the organization on Tuesday.

"The Member States reaffirm that the SCO is not directed against other states and international organizations and is open to broad cooperation with them in accordance with the goals and principles of the UN Charter, SCO Charter and international law, based on consideration of mutual interests and common approaches to solving regional and global problems," it says.

"The Member States, in accordance with the principles of the SCO Charter, pursue a policy that excludes bloc, ideological and confrontational approaches to address the problems of international and regional development, countering traditional and nontraditional security challenges and threats. Taking into account the views of the Member States, they reaffirm the relevance of initiatives to promote cooperation in building of a new type international relations in the spirit of mutual respect, justice, equality and mutually beneficial cooperation, as well as formation of a common vision of the idea of creating a community of the common destiny of humanity," it reads.

The summit was attended by all the SCO leaders. Apart from that, Iran, Belarus, and Mongolia were invited as observers. Turkmenistan took part as a guest. The summit was also attended by the heads of the SCO Secretariat and its Regional Anti-terrorist Structure. Heads of six international and regional organizations, namely the United Nations, ASEAN, the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS), the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU), and the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA), were invited.