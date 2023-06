MOSCOW, June 29. /TASS/. Reaching any agreements on conventional arms control in Europe is now unrealistic, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Thursday.

"Reaching any agreements in this area is now unrealistic: both due to the overall extremely high level of confrontation, and because the West's ability to negotiate is seriously undermined by its actions," Ryabkov said at a conference of the CFE Treaty member states.