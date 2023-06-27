Kremlin unaware of secret international meeting on Ukraine in Copenhagen — spokesman

MOSCOW, June 27. /TASS/. The Kremlin is unaware that an international meeting took part in Copenhagen on June 24 in top secrecy, which was attended by Western diplomats, representatives of Brazil, India, China and South Africa, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters Tuesday, adding that the Kremlin is also unaware that negotiations on Ukraine may take place in July.

"No, the Kremlin knows nothing about it, and you should probably contact the ARD Channel," he said, commenting on the report by the German TV channel.

Earlier on Monday, Germany’s ARD reported citing its sources that official negotiations on Ukrainian settlement may take place already in July. According to the report, an international meeting on Ukraine took place "in top secrecy" on June 24 in Copenhagen. The meeting was reportedly attended by representatives of Brazil, India, China and South Africa. The report claims that the West sought to security the support of BRICS member states that have remained neutral on the Ukrainian issue. The negotiations took place on Kiev’s initiative, the report says.