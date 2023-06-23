EU imposes sanctions against five Russian media outlets — document

BRUSSELS, June 23. /TASS/. The European Union, as part of the 11th package, imposed sanctions against Russian TV channels and online publications Tsargrad, RT Balkan, Oriental Review, New Eastern Outlook and Katehon. This is according to a press release of the European Council, published on Friday on the website of the organization.

"The Council extended the suspension of broadcasting licences to five additional media outlets: RT Balkan, Oriental Review, Tsargrad, New Eastern Outlook and Katehon," the document says.

The documents claims that these media are "under the permanent direct or indirect control of the leadership of the Russian Federation and have been used by latter for its continuous and concerted propaganda actions targeted at the civil society in the EU and neighboring countries."

The 11th package of the EU sanctions against Russia came into effect on June 23.