Newest sanctions package against Russia includes 70 people, 30 entities — Polish diplomat

MOSCOW, June 21. /TASS/. The European Union included 70 people along with 30 legal entities in its 11th package of sanctions against Russia, Andrzej Marek Sados, Poland’s Permanent Representative to the EU, told reporters on Wednesday. The package also includes the southern branch of the Druzhba pipeline and a ban on entry for Russian trailers carrying goods, he added.

According to the diplomat, the new sanctions list included 70 people "responsible, in particular, for the illegal deportation of children," as well as "more than 30 business entities that circumvent sanctions and support Russian military efforts."

"The list also includes Poland’s proposals regarding the full implementation of sanctions on the southern branch of Druzhba [pipeline], as well as a ban on entry for Russian cargo trailers," he added.

According to Sados, the new sanctions package does not include a ban on the supply of diamonds from Russia. Poland has been insisting for more than a month that this item be added to the list of restrictions, but so far has made no headway.

Earlier, President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen announced that the 11th package of sanctions against Russia will be aimed at combating the measures taken by Russia and partner countries to get around Western sanctions. According to European media, the European Commission proposed imposing sanctions against companies that supply sanctioned products to Russia, despite EU bans. The EC noted that the prohibitive measures it proposed as part of the 11th package should block trade in the amount of 11.4 billion euros per year.

This proposal caused heated debate among EU countries, fearing that the extraterritorial nature of such sanctions will further complicate the EU's relations with other countries in the world. According to the European media, the European Commission was forced to soften the wording of its sanctions project twice as a result, so its scope is currently unknown. The previous, 10th package of sanctions was adopted on February 25.