Second Russia-Africa summit to focus more on humanitarian matters — Russian diplomat

MOSCOW, June 19. /TASS/. This year’s Russia-Africa summit will pay much more attention to humanitarian issues than the previous event did, a Russian diplomat said on Monday.

"As compared with the Sochi [Russia-Africa] summit in 2019, this time the event’s humanitarian agenda will be seriously expanded through including the discussion of issues of cooperation in the areas of education, public health, science, culture, the mass media, sport, personnel training, and cooperation between youth and public organizations," Oleg Ozerov, Russian Foreign Ministry Ambassador at Large and head of the Russia-Africa Partnership Forum’s Secretariat, said at a roundtable meeting at Russia’s Federation Council (upper parliament house).

He said that among other priorities along with food and energy security in African countries Russia would raise "the topic of technology and expertise transfer, as well as the development of critical infrastructure in Africa."

The second Russia-Asia summit and economic forum are scheduled to be held in St. Petersburg from July 26 through 29. The first such summit was held in Sochi from October 22-24, 2019 under the motto "For Peace, Security, and Development."