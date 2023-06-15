Russia's contacts with Africa ‘more intense than ever’, says Putin

MOSCOW, June 15. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin said that 2023 is a special year for the development of Russia's relations with African countries.

"This year can indeed be described as a special year for the development of Russia's relations with the African continent. Our contacts with African countries are more intense than ever," the Russian president said after talks with his Algerian counterpart Abdelmadjid Tebboune. According to the Russian leader, the Algerian president's visit to Moscow proves this.

Putin also pointed out that on Saturday, June 17, he plans to receive a delegation of presidents and high-ranking representatives of several African countries "to discuss the initiative of the continent's states on the Ukrainian issue."

In addition, Putin recalled the upcoming second Russia-Africa summit in St. Petersburg in July and said he hoped that Tebbun would be able to personally lead the Algerian delegation. According to Putin, the current visit of the Algerian president to Russia is successful and will contribute to the further comprehensive development of the Russia-Algeria strategic partnership.