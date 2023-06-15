Putin says talks with Algerian president were productive

MOSCOW, June 15. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has described his talks with Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune as productive.

"The talks that have just been held with the president of the People's Democratic Republic of Algeria Mr. Tebboune, who is on a state visit to Russia, went in a businesslike manner and were quite productive," Putin said at a news conference following the talks.

According to him, this is evidenced by a solid package of interstate, intergovernmental and interdepartmental documents aimed at continued strengthening of relations between the two countries in various areas. Among them Putin noted the declaration on the deepened strategic partnership between Russia and Algeria, which sets clear guidelines for interaction over the long term.

Putin said the Algerian president’s visit to Russia was eventful. He also said that cooperation between Russia and Algeria has a rich history.

"Last year marked the 60th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties. I will remind you that our country actively helped Algerian friends in the fight against colonialism and was one of the first to recognize the independence of Algeria, helped with the establishment of Algerian statehood, strengthening the position of the young republic on the international stage," Putin stated.

He also said that Russian specialists, engineers and builders took part in the construction of Algeria’s large industrial and energy infrastructure facilities, helped create important industrial enterprises, many of which continue to operate successfully, are being upgraded and make a significant contribution to the economic development of the country.