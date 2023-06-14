Russian-Cuban relations expanding 'in spite of present-day difficulties' — Putin

MOSCOW, June 14. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin gave high marks to the pace of development of Russian-Cuban relations given current realities at talks with Cuban Prime Minister Manuel Marrero Cruz on Wednesday.

"We in Russia have always had and still have a special regard for the Island of Freedom," Putin stressed, conveying his best wishes to Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel and former President Raul Castro.

"Our relations are developing in spite of any present-day difficulties whatsoever," Putin said.

He also mentioned a recent meeting of the Russian-Cuban intergovernmental commission, chaired by Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Chernyshenko. "He reported to me about the course of the [commission’s] work," Putin added.

"I know that you have quite an extensive program [here]. I met with you quite recently in Sochi, where you represented Cuba as an observer [country] within the framework of the Eurasian Economic Union. And you also have a wide-ranging program in Moscow, a lot of meetings, after which you will leave for St. Petersburg to take part in SPIEF (St. Petersburg International Economic Forum). I hope it will be both useful and interesting," Putin added.