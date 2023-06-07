Russia’s response to any Ukrainian attacks on Zaporozhye NPP to be tough, MFA warns

MOSCOW, June 7. /TASS/. Moscow’s response to any potential Ukrainian attacks on the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant will be heavy-handed, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told a briefing on Wednesday.

"Russia will respond very harshly to any Ukrainian attacks on the Zaporozhye NPP, its critical infrastructure, including the plant's power supply lines and the city of Energodar, where the facility's employees and their families live," the diplomat warned.

Zakharova added that in light of the recommendations made by International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General Rafael Grossi, Moscow intends to protect the Zaporozhye NPP "so as not to allow the Kiev regime and the collective West, which supports it, to violate them."

Earlier, Grossi proposed that the UN Security Council support five principles of ZNPP security: a ban on stationing heavy military equipment and troops at the ZNPP, a ban on firing from and toward the power plant, protection of all security systems, protection of all external power lines and control over compliance with the above-mentioned principles.

Russia's Permanent Representative to the UN Vasily Nebenzya said that Russia had already taken action in line with Grossi's proposals.