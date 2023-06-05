Some 650 shells fired at Belgorod Region over past 24 hours — governor

MOSCOW, June 5. /TASS/. Ukraine’s armed forces have fired 650 shells at the Belgorod Region over the past 24 hours, including 185 shells launched at Novaya Tavolzhanka where a sabotage and reconnaissance group attempted to cross the border, regional Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov wrote on his Telegram channel on Monday.

"Some 611 units of various ordnance were fired at the Shebekino municipal district. <...> In the Grayvoronsky municipal district, 14 mortar shells were fired at the Glotovo settlement. In the Valuysky municipal district, 10 mortar shells were fired at the Verigovka settlement. <...> In the Novaya Tavolzhanka settlement, 185 strikes were recorded," he wrote.

According to Gladkov, a sabotage and reconnaissance group infiltrated the Shebekino municipal district attempting to cross a river in the vicinity of the Novaya Tavolzhanka settlement but was intercepted by Russian servicemen.

The governor added that in all, 650 bombardments have been recorded in the region over the past 24 hours. He noted that there were no casualties or destruction but property, residential buildings and other facilities and constructions have been damaged.