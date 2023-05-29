‘Awkward excuses’: Russian Foreign Ministry on Graham’s words ‘taken out of context’

MOSCOW, May 29. /TASS/. Reports by Reuters that remarks by US Senator Lindsay Graham during a meeting with Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky might have been taken out of context are clumsy and shameless excuses, a statement by the Russian Foreign Ministry made public on Monday said.

"‘Turns out,’ that's not what and how Senator Graham said. Just like with similar cannibalistic musings by former US President George Bush Jr., awkward and shameful excuses are being used: allegedly, the senator’s words were taken out of context, there was some ‘editing’ and so on. Who would have doubted that the politician himself and his spin doctors, such as leading Anglo-Saxon media outlets and news agencies would, as they say, ‘play dumb.’ What’s next? They will tell us that Lindsay Graham is a product of neural networks and does not exist?" the diplomatic agency noted. It stressed that this "attempt is destined to fail." "It is already impossible to clear oneself of such remarks even if they were uttered separately," the ministry added.

Earlier, at a meeting with Zelensky, Graham said that Russians dying in the Ukrainian conflict is "the best money we’ve ever spent."