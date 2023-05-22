Russian security chief calls development of relations with China Moscow’s strategic course

MOSCOW, May 22. /TASS/. Moscow’s strategic course suggests further expansion of cooperation with China, Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolay Patrushev said on Monday.

"Expanding and deepening relations with friendly China are Russia’s strategic course. Our country prioritizes the development of mutually beneficial cooperation with the People’s Republic of China in all areas, provision of mutual assistance and boosting coordination in the foreign arena for ensuring security, stability, sustainable development at the global and regional levels both in Eurasia and other parts of the world," he said at the Russian-Chinese consultations on social security, justice and public order.

Trust-based top-level contacts play a special role in strengthening the Sino-Russian partnership, Patrushev added, noting that the Chinese leader Xi Jinping visited Russia on March 20-22. "His arrival right after being reelected as head of state confirmed an all-time high level of our relations and outlined the firm intention to continue deepening them," he emphasized.