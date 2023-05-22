Ukrainian troops launch 177 shells in DPR in 24 hours, five people wounded

DONETSK, May 22. /TASS/. Ukrainian forces have launched 177 shells at communities in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) over the past 24 hours with five civilians in Dnepr and Yasinovataya sustaining wounds, the DPR’s mission at the Joint Center for Control and Coordination of Issues Related to Ukrainian War Crimes (JCCC) said overnight on Monday.

According to information published on the mission’s Telegram channel, 49 bombardments using 152-and 155-mm conventional artillery as well as strike drones have been registered.

Ukrainian troops targeted Aleksandrovka, Gorlovka, Donetsk, Yelenovka, Makeyevka and Yasinovataya. In Donetsk and Makeyevka, 10 residential buildings have been damaged.

Over the previous 24 hours, Ukrainian troops shelled the republic 37 times.