Lavrov points to fault line between collective West, global majority

MOSCOW, May 20. /TASS/. A fault line has emerged between the collective West and the global majority, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said at the 31st Assembly of the Council for Foreign and Defense Policy on Saturday.

According to him, what is happening around Ukraine "certainly accelerates the transition to a multipolar system of international relations."

"As we can see, Washington took advantage of the Ukrainian crisis to unite its camp. However, this unity is more like a total surrender to someone else’s will. Still, there is unity, but at the same time, a fault line emerged between the collective West and the global majority, that is, the countries of the Global South and the East," Lavrov said.

Lavrov said he knew that during recent discussions within the European Union, a representative of an EU country suggested abandoning the term "the Global South", alleging that it sent the wrong signal that not all countries stood united with the West, and thus benefited Russia and China. "This is where their obsession about their own superiority and the need to suppress all alternative views has led them," the top diplomat stressed.

According to him, many leaders of the Global South are ready to defend their interests. "The Global South is ready - perhaps, without making big statements - to practically oppose the West’s pressure, which is becoming increasingly aggressive, using blackmail, threats, punishment, sanctions and other tools," Lavrov concluded.