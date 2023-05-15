West does not care about people in Ukraine, Donbass — Russian diplomat

UNITED NATIONS, May 15. /TASS/. Western countries are not concerned about what happens to people in Ukraine or Donbass, as they have been indifferent to them since 2014, Russian Permanent Representative to the United Nations Vasily Nebenzya said on Monday.

He recalled that when Russia held the presidency in the UN Security Council in April, no one requested any meetings on Ukraine but now this topic is high on the agenda again. "There is no sincere concern about people living in Ukraine, let alone in the liberated territories in Donbass, behind these actions as Western delegations have shown little concern for ordinary people there since 2014," he said.