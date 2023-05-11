Georgian president’s statement on visa waiver dictated from outside — Russian lawmaker

MOSCOW, May 11. /TASS/. Georgian President Salome Zourabichvili’s reaction to Russia waiving visa requirements for Georgian nationals was prompted by outside forces, Chairman of Russia’s State Duma (the lower house of parliament) Committee on International Affairs Leonid Slutsky told reporters on Thursday.

"Such statements and actions, clearly dictated from the outside, aren’t aimed at ensuring national interests. The leadership of Georgia’s ruling party has taken a more balanced position, based primarily on the country’s economic priorities," the lawmaker pointed out.

Slutsky expressed hope that Tbilisi would adopt a wise approach. "A transition towards constructive and mutually beneficial relations with Moscow will help establish stability in the region in general," he noted.

On Wednesday, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree waiving the visa requirement for Georgian citizens starting on May 15. Another presidential decree lifted bans prohibiting Russian air carriers from conducting flights to and from Georgia and tour companies from selling tours to Georgia. Georgian President Salome Zourabichvili slammed Russia’s decisions as a provocation, while Foreign Minister Ilia Darchiashvili welcomed the possibility of visa-free travel and direct flights.

Visa requirements between Russia and Georgia were introduced in 2000 based on Moscow’s decision. However, Georgia waived the visa requirement for Russians in 2012. Under Georgian law, Russian citizens can visit the country without a visa and stay for up to a year. Tbilisi severed diplomatic relations with Moscow following Russia’s recognition of the independence of Abkhazia and South Ossetia in 2008.