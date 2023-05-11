Russian military to respond to UK’s supply of long-range missiles to Ukraine — Kremlin

MOSCOW, May 11. /TASS/. The United Kingdom’s supply of long-range missiles to the Kiev regime will demand an appropriate response from the Russian military, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Thursday.

He pointed out that the Kremlin had taken London’s move to send long-range missiles to Kiev "quite negatively." "It will demand an appropriate response from our military who will definitely make the decisions that are required in military terms," Peskov said.

CNN reported earlier on Thursday, citing sources, that the United Kingdom had supplied Ukraine with Storm Shadow long-range cruise missiles. According to the sources, these missiles have the range to strike deep into Russia’s new regions.

The Storm Shadow is a long-range cruise missile, jointly developed by the UK and France, which is usually launched from the air. Its operational range exceeds 250 kilometers.