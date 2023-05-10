Kremlin reveals why Lukashenko left Moscow before breakfast event with Putin

MOSCOW, May 10./TASS/. Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko was absent from an informal breakfast at the Kremlin on May 9 due his Victory Day obligations in Minsk, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told journalists on Wednesday, declining to speak about the health of the Belarusian leader.

"It would be extremely inappropriate for me to speak about the health of Alexander Grigoryevich," Peskov said when asked whether Lukashenko’s absence was due to his health. The Belarusian president "had events related to Victory Day in Minsk as well, and that is why he had to leave as soon as possible," he stressed.

Speaking about the working program of the Belarusian president in Moscow, Peskov drew attention to Lukashenko's participation in the Victory Day celebrations. "He was with us, he shared the joy of Victory Day with us, and we are extremely grateful to the Belarusian leadership and personally to Alexander Grigoryevich for finding such an opportunity," the presidential spokesman added.

The leaders of seven CIS countries came to Moscow for the 78th anniversary of Victory in the Great Patriotic War (part of WWII that the Soviet Union fought against Nazi Germany) to watch the Victory Day parade together with Russian President Vladimir Putin, lay flowers at the Eternal Flame and the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, and talk over an informal breakfast.