Russian forces strike three command posts in Ukraine operation — top brass

MOSCOW, April 27. /TASS/. Russian forces struck three Ukrainian command posts over the past day during the special military operation in Ukraine, Defense Ministry Spokesman Lieutenant-General Igor Konashenkov reported on Thursday.

"In areas near the settlements of Cherkesskoye in the Kherson Region, Avdeyevka and Serebryanka in the Donetsk People’s Republic, the command/observation posts of units from the Ukrainian army’s special operations forces South, 110th mechanized and 58th motorized infantry brigades were struck," the spokesman said.

Operational/tactical and army aviation aircraft, missile troops and artillery of the Russian group of forces struck 78 Ukrainian artillery units at firing positions, manpower and equipment in 109 areas, the general reported.