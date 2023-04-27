Russia making necessary efforts to resolve Lachin Corridor situation, says diplomat

MOSCOW, April 27. /TASS/. Moscow is making efforts to resolve the situation around the Lachin Corridor through its peacekeepers and at the political level, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said at a briefing on Thursday.

"The necessary efforts to resolve the situation around the Lachin Corridor are being made by Russia's peacekeeping contingent on the ground, as well as at the political level, with the aim of bringing the process back to the path outlined in the trilateral agreements of November 9, 2020," she pointed out.

According to the Foreign Ministry spokeswoman, Russia believes that "it is crucially important to make sure that Yerevan contributes to the search for mutually acceptable solutions."