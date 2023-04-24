Medvedev suspects Warsaw has designs on whatever rump may ultimately remain of Ukraine

MOSCOW, April 24. /TASS/. Poland is flirting with the idea of swallowing up a good chunk of Ukraine, which would pose a threat to other European countries, Deputy Russian Security Council Chairman Dmitry Medveev said.

"Poland has come to the conclusion that it’s now or never as regards its chances to swallow up whatever rump state may be left of Ukraine. Clearly, none of the hallucinatory Polish lunatics are giving a thought to the potential consequences," Medvedev wrote on Telegram.

He pointed out that, "the Germans and the French are already getting their backs up about the [territorial] appetite of the Poles." "Besides, it's visible even to an untrained eye that this project, aimed at weakening the Old World, was hatched in Washington," the politician added.

The deputy Russian Security Council chief also pointed to Poland’s demand that Berlin pay Warsaw $1.5 trillion in reparations for damages inflicted on the Eastern European country during World War II, noting that "this is just the beginning" because the Poles "have for centuries been accustomed to living in style at the expense of others." "Given Warsaw’s insatiable ambition, it can be expected to demand territories from Germany, like is already happening with Czech lands. This will be when the European leaders will suddenly come to their senses. And, when they do, they will ask us for assistance, and will themselves come up with a new European security treaty aimed at containing a rambunctious Poland," Medvedev maintained.

According to him, the thing to understand is that, "Poland - with or without parts of Ukraine - is already an entity that is hostile toward us. The presence of Banderites in the Polish army would not change much. It would also have no impact on the accurate firing of Sarmat, Kalibr and Tsirkon missiles," the deputy chairman of the Russian Security Council concluded.