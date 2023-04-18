Ukrainian drones downed over Donetsk packed with explosives, lethal projectiles, DPR says

DONETSK, April 18. /TASS/. Two Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) taken down by electronic warfare systems over Donetsk were stuffed with three kilograms of explosives containing assault projectiles, the mission of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) at the Joint Center for Control and Coordination of issues Related to Ukrainian War Crimes (JCCC) said on Tuesday.

"The two fixed-wing UAVs found had been assembled in Ukraine using various foreign-made components and were filled with roughly three kilos of an explosive substance containing harmful projectiles such as steel cylinders and ball bearings," the mission’s statement on its Telegram channel said. Electronic warfare specialists suppressed the drones’ signals, thanks to which the explosives did not detonate.

As reported earlier, on Tuesday morning air defense systems shot down two Ukrainian drones over Donetsk’s Budennovsky and Kievsky districts.

One of the drones fell near a school without causing any damage. The second one became stuck in tree branches at a cemetery.

The mission noted that such drones are usually launched in "swarms" of three to five units with some of them carrying explosives and projectiles, while others serve as false target decoys. Such "drone swarms" have a clear flight mission. A control module in one of the downed Ukrainian drones remained intact. It will be analyzed carefully in order to determine these specific UAVs’ flight assignment, the mission concluded.