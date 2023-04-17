State Duma committee approves Russian citizenship for foreigners who sign army contracts

MOSCOW, April 17. /TASS/. The Russian State Duma (the lower house of parliament) Committee for CIS Affairs, Eurasian Integration and Relations with Compatriots has backed an amendment to the presidential bill of a basic citizenship law which makes it possible for foreign nationals signing contracts with the Russian army to become Russian citizens.

The table of amendments recommended by the committee for approval was included in the State Duma’s database on Monday.

According to the document, foreign nationals and stateless persons who sign contracts with the Russian Armed Forces, other forces and military formations for at least one year, will be eligible to apply for Russian citizenship, ignoring the requirement that applicants should permanently reside in Russia for five years from the day they receive a Russian residence permit to the day they apply for citizenship.

According to the State Duma’s database, the second reading of the draft law is scheduled for April 18. Russian President Vladimir Putin submitted the document to the State Duma in late December 2021. In particular, it reduces citizenship requirements for over 20 categories of persons. Meanwhile, the draft law also expands the list of offenses leading to the revocation of citizenship. The State Duma passed the first reading of the document on April 5, 2022.