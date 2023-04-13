Bill on electronic summonses submitted to Putin for signature

MOSCOW, April 13. /TASS/. The law on electronic summonses to draftees and the register of persons liable for military service was sent to Russian President Vladimir Putin for his signature on April 12, according to the website of the Legislative Support System.

The Federation Council (upper house of parliament) considered the bill on April 12.

The bill provides for the creation of a unified register of persons liable for military service and the use of electronic summonses to notify the draftees. It also introduces a number of restrictions for citizens who received a summons but failed to come to the military registration and enlistment office.