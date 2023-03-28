Russia knows what it fights for in Ukraine, Russians must be freed — Lavrov

MOSCOW, March 28. /TASS/. Russia is conducting its special military operation in Ukraine to protect Russians and the Russian-speaking population, which the Kiev authorities oppress in violation of all international norms. Russia wants to free these people from any threat to their lives, traditions and families, the country’s Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told TASS in an interview on Tuesday.

"We <...> are conducting our special military operation precisely for these people who have been oppressed in violation of all possible international norms and principles, in violation of all these norms on which Ukrainian independence is based. Ukraine enshrined in its Declaration of Independence that it wanted to be a neutral, non-aligned state. It promised to ensure the rights of all Russians and Russian-speaking peoples, as well as other ethnic minorities. It was interested in living in peace, in the spirit of good neighborliness and harmony with all its neighbors. Now, this has all been thrown to the wind and to the Neo-Nazis, who now run the show in Kiev," Lavrov said.

"And that is why we know what we are fighting for. We know that we want to free these people from any threat the current Ukrainian authorities can pose to their lives, traditions, and families," the top diplomat stressed.

Lavrov added that "history and geography cannot be chosen," that is why Russia has "no right to leave these people to Nazis and racists."

Russian President Vladimir Putin in his State of the Nation Address pointed out that the country’s special military operation was launched to protect the people, ensure the country’s security and eliminate the threat emanating from the Neo-Nazi Kiev regime.